On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jake Walman going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

