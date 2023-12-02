J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. If you're considering a wager on Compher against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

J.T. Compher vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 18:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Compher has scored a goal in five of 22 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Compher has a point in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Compher has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Compher goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Compher Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 19 Points 2 6 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

