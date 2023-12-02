The Detroit Pistons, with Isaiah Stewart, face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-112 loss to the Knicks, Stewart totaled five points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Stewart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 10.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.2 6.8 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 19.6 17.8 PR -- 18.4 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Stewart has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Stewart is averaging 4.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Stewart's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 111.7 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 31 11 10 2 1 2 1

