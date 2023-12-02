The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this season's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Alabama has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

Georgia & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800

