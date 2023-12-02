Georgia vs. Alabama: SEC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this season's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-5.5)
|54.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Alabama has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
Georgia & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
