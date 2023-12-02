Saturday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Wolstein Center

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 77, Detroit Mercy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-11.1)

Cleveland State (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Cleveland State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Detroit Mercy's is 1-6-0. Both the Vikings and the Titans are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans are being outscored by 17.0 points per game, with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.6 points per game (350th in college basketball), and give up 78.6 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

The 27.6 rebounds per game Detroit Mercy accumulates rank 346th in college basketball, four fewer than the 31.6 its opponents pull down.

Detroit Mercy makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than its opponents.

Detroit Mercy loses the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 13.7 (295th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

