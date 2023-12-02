The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will hope to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-11.5) 143.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-11.5) 143.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread once when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Cleveland State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Vikings games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

