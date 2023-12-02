The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43%).

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.

The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.

The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.

When it scores more than 68.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.

At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule