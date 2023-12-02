How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43% from the field.
- The Titans are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 18th.
- The Titans' 61.6 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 68.9 the Vikings give up.
- When it scores more than 68.9 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.9.
- At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 76-72
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 81-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|L 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
