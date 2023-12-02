The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Perron's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Perron vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron has averaged 15:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Perron has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 22 games this season, Perron has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Perron has an assist in four of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Perron hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Perron having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perron Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 5 12 Points 3 7 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.