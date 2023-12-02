Will David Perron light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

Perron averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

