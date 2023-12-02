The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Daniel Sprong score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 0 2 14:46 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:28 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:38 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:03 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

