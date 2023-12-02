The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-4) face the Indiana State Sycamores (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores average 9.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Chippewas allow their opponents to score (75.8).

Central Michigan is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.7 points.

The Chippewas score 11.1 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Sycamores allow (73.7).

The Chippewas are making 36.8% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Sycamores allow to opponents (41.8%).

The Sycamores' 38.8 shooting percentage is 4.6 lower than the Chippewas have conceded.

Central Michigan Leaders

Taylor Anderson: 6.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 STL, 26.7 FG% Rochelle Norris: 7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 BLK, 40 FG% Madisen Wardell: 12 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

12 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Nadege Jean: 7 PTS, 43.8 FG%

7 PTS, 43.8 FG% Tamara Ortiz: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Central Michigan Schedule