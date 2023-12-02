The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will try to break a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSOH.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 116 - Pistons 109

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 8.5)

Pistons (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-6.5)

Cavaliers (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Cavaliers (7-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.8% of the time, 5.3% less often than the Pistons (8-11-0) this season.

Cleveland (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Detroit (6-2) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (75%).

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.6% of the time this season (10 out of 19). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (12 out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 6-6, a better record than the Pistons have put up (2-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are fourth-worst in the NBA on offense (109.6 points scored per game) and 24th defensively (118.5 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Detroit is seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (42.1).

The Pistons are ninth in the league in assists (26.5 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the league in committing them (16.6 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are second-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

