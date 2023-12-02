Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Alpena County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escanaba High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
