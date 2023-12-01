Friday's contest that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 1.

The game has no set line.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023

5:00 PM ET

Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 70, St. Thomas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-8.5)

Western Michigan (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 131.8

Western Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while St. Thomas is 2-3-0. The Broncos have a 3-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tommies have a record of 0-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos are being outscored by 4.2 points per game with a -25 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) and give up 71.0 per contest (179th in college basketball).

Western Michigan is 218th in the nation at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.0 its opponents average.

Western Michigan connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 39.4% from deep while its opponents hit 33.3% from long range.

The Broncos average 86.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (300th in college basketball), and allow 92.2 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

Western Michigan loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 14.3 (326th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

