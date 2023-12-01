The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) travel to face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tommies allow to opponents.

Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 346th.

The Broncos score only 4.1 more points per game (66.8) than the Tommies allow (62.7).

Western Michigan is 2-2 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Western Michigan posted 4.9 more points per game (72.9) than it did away from home (68).

The Broncos surrendered 69.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.9).

In home games, Western Michigan sunk 0.7 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in road games (8.4). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule