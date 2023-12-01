Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Detroit Cristo Rey High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Universal Academy at Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Ile High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen Park High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Community High School at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Arthur Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pershing High School at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at Redford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Redford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Garden City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Boston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roeper High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
