Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Washtenaw County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Washtenaw Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School at Saline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
