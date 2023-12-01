Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Van Buren County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paw Paw High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Lutheran High School at Bangor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bangor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
