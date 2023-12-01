Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tuscola County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caro High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1

7:10 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Mayville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mayville, MI

Mayville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Millington High School at Yale High School