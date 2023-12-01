Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Tuscola County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caro High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown City High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mayville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
