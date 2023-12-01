Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalamazoo Christian High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Colon Community High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Sturgis High School