Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saint Clair County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anchor Bay High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Algonac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millington High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
