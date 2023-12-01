Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Roscommon County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manton High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
