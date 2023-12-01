If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Ottawa County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Comstock Park High School at Allendale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Allendale, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

