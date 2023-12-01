If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at West Bloomfield High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Britton Deerfield

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Britton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Athens High School - Troy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Oxford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartland High School at Lakeland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: White Lake, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at Walled Lake Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Rochester High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Clawson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Clawson, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica Ford II High School at Shrine Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Royal Oak, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Brandon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Ortonville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Novi High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Novi, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Berkley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Berkley, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield Christian High School at Pontiac High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Seaholm High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Birmingham, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walled Lake Western High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at South Lyon East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Howell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Howell, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Beverly Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Rochester Adams High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at Cabrini High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Allen Park, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

