Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you reside in Newaygo County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
