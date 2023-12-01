If you reside in Newaygo County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Scottville, MI

Scottville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee High School at Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fremont, MI

Fremont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Cloud High School at Shelby High School