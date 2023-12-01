If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mecosta County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossroads Charter Academy at Manistee Catholic Central High School