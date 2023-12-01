Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Mason County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
