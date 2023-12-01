Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Marquette County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Republic-Michigamme High School at Watersmeet High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Watersmeet, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette Senior High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
