In Marquette County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westwood High School at Houghton High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1

5:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Houghton, MI

Houghton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Republic-Michigamme High School at Watersmeet High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Watersmeet, MI

Watersmeet, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Marquette Senior High School at Alpena High School