If you live in Manistee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bear Lake High School at Mason County Eastern High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Custer, MI

Custer, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee High School at Fremont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fremont, MI

Fremont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesick High School at Brethren High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Brethren, MI

Brethren, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossroads Charter Academy at Manistee Catholic Central High School