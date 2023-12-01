Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Macomb County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grosse Pointe North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Parkway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clawson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica Ford II High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Shore High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Valley High School at L'Anse Creuse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harrison Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
