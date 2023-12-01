Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lenawee County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Creek High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Addison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.