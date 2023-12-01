Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Leelanau County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glen Lake High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Leland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.