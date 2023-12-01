Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lapeer County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dryden High School at Mt Morris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
