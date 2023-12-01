Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Jackson County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homer High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandercook Lake High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
