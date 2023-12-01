Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ionia County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saranac High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
