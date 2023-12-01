Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Ingham County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eaton Rapids High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Williamston, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leslie High School at Dansville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dansville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Olivet, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mason, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Potterville High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Potterville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
