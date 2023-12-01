Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Houghton County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
