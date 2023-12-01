High school basketball action in Hillsdale County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tekonsha High School at Litchfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Litchfield, MI

Litchfield, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsdale High School at Jonesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jonesville, MI

Jonesville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldron High School at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pittsford, MI

Pittsford, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

North Adams-Jerome High School at Hillsdale Academy