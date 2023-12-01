Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Gratiot County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coleman High School at Ashley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ashley, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ithaca High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
