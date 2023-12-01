Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gladwin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Gladwin County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Gladwin County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladwin High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
