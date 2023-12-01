Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Genesee County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bedford High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Genesee High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Flushing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Flushing, MI

Flushing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Beecher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mt. Morris, MI

Mt. Morris, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Almont High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Bentley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Grand Blanc High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Genesee Christian High School