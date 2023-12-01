Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Eaton County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eaton Rapids High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hastings High School at Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockbridge JrSr High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Olivet, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Maple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vermontville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Potterville High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Potterville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
