Friday's game at Scheels Center has the North Dakota State Bison (2-4) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 71-56 win, as our model heavily favors North Dakota State.

The Eagles enter this game after an 80-44 loss to Michigan on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 71, Eastern Michigan 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -59 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (212th in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan averaged 0.2 fewer points in MAC play (63.4) than overall (63.6).

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 1.1 more points per game at home (65.8) than away (64.7).

At home, Eastern Michigan allowed 64.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.