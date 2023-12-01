Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Clare County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farwell High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladwin High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
