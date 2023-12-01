Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Calhoun County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tekonsha High School at Litchfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Litchfield, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homer High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pennfield High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Athens, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
