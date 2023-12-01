Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Branch County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Branch County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coldwater High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pennfield High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bronson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
