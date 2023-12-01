Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benzie County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Benzie County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hart High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
