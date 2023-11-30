The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 2-2 in those games.

Detroit has not played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Detroit's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

Red Wings vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 76 (5th) Goals 53 (30th) 63 (14th) Goals Allowed 73 (23rd) 20 (4th) Power Play Goals 6 (30th) 16 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Five of Detroit's past 10 games went over.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Red Wings offense's 76 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

The Red Wings are ranked 14th in total goals against, conceding three goals per game (63 total) in NHL play.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13 this season.

