The Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX to watch as the Red Wings and the Blackhawks meet.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 63 total goals (three per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the league (76 total, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 20 8 13 21 11 10 51.5% Alex DeBrincat 21 12 8 20 11 14 28.6% Shayne Gostisbehere 20 5 13 18 10 5 - J.T. Compher 21 4 13 17 9 7 46.6% Lucas Raymond 21 8 8 16 7 8 0%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 73 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 23rd in the league.

The Blackhawks have 53 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players