Player props are listed for Julius Randle and Cade Cunningham, among others, when the New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pistons vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Cunningham is averaging 21.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 higher than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.0 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Thursday's points prop bet for Randle is 21.5 points. That is 1.6 more than his season average of 19.9.

He has collected 10.2 rebounds per game, 1.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Randle has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

Jalen Brunson is putting up 24.1 points per game this season, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

He has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Thursday.

Brunson's assists average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

